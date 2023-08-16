Best of BS Opinion: Reclaiming India's past, new media reality and more

Reclaiming India’s past, and the new media reality are for today
Shyam Saran: What is the past that we are in danger of forgetting? It is this complex evolution of our culture drawing from multiple influences even while the original impulse from the Vedas and our ancient epics must be acknowledged.
Vanita Kohli-Khandekar gives a picture of the churn in the media industry
The first edit looks at the PM’s Independence Day speech and the unfinished work of the Indian republic. The second edit describes the possible inflation trajectory and its implications for credit policy.
Next August 15, I will speak to you from Red Fort with more self-confidence about the country’s achievements.
PM Narendra Modi