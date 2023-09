Best of BS Opinion: Taxing rules, stress in India's neighbourhood & more

The newrules, notified with effect from September 25 and passed after public consultation, have addressed a key concern over compulsorily convertible preference shares, prescribed five more methods to determine the fair market value of unlisted shares or CCPSs issued to non-resident investors and clarified ambiguities in the 90-day price-matching mechanism. Though these address some investor pain points, they are unlikely to allay stakeholder concerns about potential disputes over valuation methods for foreign and domestic investors in unlisted companies, the top edit argues. Read it here