Best of BS Opinion: Managing flows, through economic data fog & more

JP Morgan’s announcement last week on the inclusion of Government of India (GoI) bonds in its emerging market government bond index led to considerable excitement, both in financial markets and the government. The increase in demand for GoI bonds thus, theoretically speaking, will reduce the borrowing cost for the government. But, as the top edit points out, tapping foreign savings to finance the fiscal deficit, though not without merit, will inevitably increase risks of heightened volatility in both bond and currency markets. Read it here
In other views:
Mihir Sharma argues that countries across the world are scaling back their climate ambitions from the high points of the past few years. Read it here
Debashis Basu tries to find a way through the economic data fog that is the Indian economy. Read it here
The second edit says MP Ramesh Bidhuri’s outburst should not become the new normal in politics. Read it here
Foreign Minister S Jaishankar