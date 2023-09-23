Best of BS Opinion: South of the Godavari, economist sleuths, and more

This week T N Ninan looks at the political consequences of delimitation. How the south stands vis-a-vis the rest

Among other pieces:

Devangshu Datta speaks of India’s soft power and Sikh influence. Soft power, he says, can cut two ways.

R Gopalakrishnan gives instances of sustainable, humane and enlightened firms. How they stand as an example

Quote

Also Read Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill Best of BS Opinion: Unlocking MSME potential, digital forensics & more Best of BS Opinion: Savings for growth, evolving trade landscape & more Best of BS Opinion: Steps for empowerment, pension reform reversal & more Best of BS Opinion: Hidden turmoil, culture of democracy, and more Best of BS Opinion: Investment for growth, a search for fairness, and more

I expect the speaker will take action on this (remarks against him by a BJP MP). But if action is not taken, then with a heavy heart, I can consider quitting the membership of this House because people have not sent me to Parliament to listen to hate speeches.

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali