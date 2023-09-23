close
Best of BS Opinion: South of the Godavari, economist sleuths, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Parliament

Photo: PIB

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2023 | 6:16 AM IST
This week T N Ninan looks at the political consequences of delimitation. How the south stands vis-a-vis the rest

Among other pieces:

Devangshu Datta speaks of India’s soft power and Sikh influence. Soft power, he says, can cut two ways.

R Gopalakrishnan gives instances of sustainable, humane and enlightened firms. How they stand as an example

Economists as detectives? Read Atanu Biswas

I expect the speaker will take action on this (remarks against him by a BJP MP). But if action is not taken, then with a heavy heart, I can consider quitting the membership of this House because people have not sent me to Parliament to listen to hate speeches.
 
Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Sep 23 2023 | 6:16 AM IST

