Best of BS Opinion: Policy incoherence, lowering entry barriers, and more

The government’s decision to partially replace a ban on the import of laptops and other IT hardware without a specific licence with an “import management system” points to an incoherence of motives. The reinstallation of quotas and licences under the guise of a security policy will certainly be counter-productive as it has not been designed with modern value chains in mind, the top edit says. Read it here
Indrajit Gupta outlines the strategic thinking behind ITC’s plan to demerge its hotels business. Read it here
Ajay Tyagi & Rachana Baid say Sebi’s regulations on Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting by India’s top 1,000 listed companies by market cap could pave the way for a sustainable future in India. Read it here
The second edit explains why Trai’s rationalisation of entry fees and bank guarantees for new telecom players are unlikely to attract more operators. Read it here
‘The reliability of biometric technologies, especially for manual labourers in hot, humid climates, is questionable’
Moody’s Investors Service on the reliability of Aadhaar