close
Sensex (0.02%)
66023.69 + 14.54
Nifty (0.00%)
19674.55 0.30
Nifty Midcap (0.66%)
40405.70 + 266.55
Nifty Smallcap (0.41%)
5757.95 + 23.75
Nifty Bank (0.35%)
44766.10 + 154.05
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Policy incoherence, lowering entry barriers, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Trade talks

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 6:29 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government’s decision to partially replace a ban on the import of laptops and other IT hardware without a specific licence with an “import management system” points to an incoherence of motives. The reinstallation of quotas and licences under the guise of a security policy will certainly be counter-productive as it has not been designed with modern value chains in mind, the top edit says. Read it here

In other views:

Indrajit Gupta outlines the strategic thinking behind ITC’s plan to demerge its hotels business. Read it here

Ajay Tyagi & Rachana Baid say Sebi’s regulations on Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting by India’s top 1,000 listed companies by market cap could pave the way for a sustainable future in India. Read it here

The second edit explains why Trai’s rationalisation of entry fees and bank guarantees for new telecom players are unlikely to attract more operators. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Best of BS Opinion: Managing flows, through economic data fog & more

Best of BS Opinion: South of the Godavari, economist sleuths, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Unlocking MSME potential, digital forensics & more

Best of BS Opinion: Savings for growth, evolving trade landscape & more

Best of BS Opinion: Steps for empowerment, pension reform reversal & more

 
‘The reliability of biometric technologies, especially for manual labourers in hot, humid climates, is questionable’
 
Moody’s Investors Service on the reliability of Aadhaar
 


Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 6:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesIIT Madras - Ericsson PartnerStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveRozgar MelaAsian Games 2023 LIVEUPSC NDA Result 2023 resultGold-Silver PriceAmazon Great Festival saleShark Tank season 3

Companies News

Bajaj Finance in talks with 4 investment banks to raise $800 mn-$1 bnShree Cement to raise up to Rs 700 cr via NCDs on private placement basis

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Humans of Bombay vs People of India: All you need to know about the caseKarnataka charges Rs 513 for a liquor bottle that costs Rs 100 in Goa

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says officialIndia unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon