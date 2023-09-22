close
Best of BS Opinion: Unlocking MSME potential, digital forensics & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

MSMEs

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 6:06 AM IST
Listen to This Article

Forensics or MSMEs -- the connecting factor is digital. The areas could be the economy or security

Radhicka Kapoor & Tanu Goyal: To harness the potential of MSMEs as engines of inclusive growth, a rethinking of development strategy is necessary. Digital technologies should be a key component in them.

Ajay Kumar sees opportunity for India in digital forensics with the right enabling environment, with its strength in AI and data analytics.

The first edit warns about the risks of jobless growth. The second edit stresses awareness on hypertension.


QUOTE
 

We have a rigorous and independent justice system and robust processes that will follow their course.
 
Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
 
 
 
We expect Canada to address our concern over terrorism and anti-Indian activities in that country.
 
India’s External Affairs Ministry
First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 6:06 AM IST

