Best of BS Opinion: Banking for growth, Indian economy's resilience & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

The biggest takeaway from the “Report on Trend and Progress of Banking in India 2022-23”, released by the Reserve Bank of India this week, is that the Indian banking system is in its best position in the last decade, with gross non-performing assets declining to a 10-year low. Since both corporate and bank balance sheets are now in a healthy shape, conditions for investment revival have become more conducive, notes our lead editorial. Read here

 
A growth trajectory of 6.5 to 7.5 per cent, centred around 7 per cent, is reasonable in the coming years, barring the eventuality of simultaneous external shocks, writes Poonam Gupta. Read here

Four businessmen who died this year might have done things differently from today’s founders, writes Suveen Sinha. Read here

“Global interest rates have peaked in the current monetary policy tightening cycle, though macroeconomic conditions remain too fragile and uncertain for a definite view on growth and inflation conditions going forward.”
 
Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das (Financial Stability Report) 

First Published: Dec 29 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

