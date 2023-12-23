Best of BS Opinion: No alternative to green industrial strategy & more

Growing cultural nationalism in the US and Europe and discontent over growing inequality and lack of good jobs point to the West’s growing disenchantment with globalisation. This is understandable since these countries ceded ground and jobs to challengers in Asia and elsewhere. But what about countries that have benefited from globalisation, such as China, India and the developing world? T N Ninan assesses the gains and India’s immediate policy challenges in the coming years. Read it here
In other views:
Aditi Phadnis outlines the problems the Congress will face in governing Telangana. Read it here
Atanu Biswas unpacks the meaning of ‘Funflation’ the term for the staggeringly increasing costs of live entertainment that people are willing to pay. Read it here
Sandeep Goyal assesses the new standards for surrogate advertising. Read it here