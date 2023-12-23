Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: No alternative to green industrial strategy & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Indian economy, worker, labour, population

Photo: Bloomberg

Kanika Datta
Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Growing cultural nationalism in the US and Europe and discontent over growing inequality and lack of good jobs point to the West’s growing disenchantment with globalisation. This is understandable since these countries ceded ground and jobs to challengers in Asia and elsewhere. But what about countries that have benefited from globalisation, such as China, India and the developing world? T N Ninan assesses the gains and India’s immediate policy challenges in the coming years. Read it here

Aditi Phadnis outlines the problems the Congress will face in governing Telangana. Read it here

Atanu Biswas unpacks the meaning of ‘Funflation’ the term for the staggeringly increasing costs of live entertainment that people are willing to pay. Read it here

Sandeep Goyal assesses the new standards for surrogate advertising. Read it here

“The best thing you can say about Reaganomics is that it probably happened in a fit of inattention.
 
Nobel Prize economist Robert Solow, who died on December 21

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

