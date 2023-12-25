Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: The French connection, The future of finance & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

stock markets

Uddalok Bhattacharya New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 25 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Many unaddressed and half-addressed issues of the real economy

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: What does it mean to be financially included? Does having an Aadhaar card, a Jan Dhan account and a mobile phone suffice to be counted as a member of the inclusive club? Does the hinterland have easy access to financial products and institutions? Is the fintech revolution for real?
What ails India’s groundwater resource and what should be done to augment it? Surinder Sud has the answer.

The present policy strategy inhibits the capabilities of Indian finance, says Ajay Shah.

The presence of the French President on Republic Day is reassuring from many points of view, says the second edit. And the first edit explores the question whether sovereign ratings are affecting India’s economic management.
 
QUOTE
 
I have nothing to do with the sport (wrestling) now. I have other responsibilities to focus on. I will be away from the politics of this sport.
 
Former Wrestling Federation of India head Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, after his meeting with BJP President J P Nadda

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Financial literacy Ground water Emmanuel Macron

First Published: Dec 25 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

