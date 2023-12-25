Best of BS Opinion: The French connection, The future of finance & more

Many unaddressed and half-addressed issues of the real economy
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: What does it mean to be financially included? Does having an Aadhaar card, a Jan Dhan account and a mobile phone suffice to be counted as a member of the inclusive club? Does the hinterland have easy access to financial products and institutions? Is the fintech revolution for real?
What ails India’s groundwater resource and what should be done to augment it? Surinder Sud has the answer.
The present policy strategy inhibits the capabilities of Indian finance, says Ajay Shah.
The presence of the French President on Republic Day is reassuring from many points of view, says the second edit. And the first edit explores the question whether sovereign ratings are affecting India’s economic management.