Best of BS Opinion: Global trade disruption, Tapping the many Indias & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

WTO said risks to the forecast include a sharper than expected slowdown in China and a resurgence of inflation in advanced economies

Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

Two unrelated events in different parts of the world point to one thing in common— climate change and geopolitical tensions have the potential to severely impair global trade and shipping. Two continental shipping passages, the Suez and Panama Canal, are suffering from obstructions to trade traffic. Amid the risk of attacks by Houthi rebels from Yemen, major shipping companies have announced plans to reroute vessels away from the Suez Canal and the Red Sea. In this context, our lead editorial notes that smooth trade flows in the future may require international cooperation for effectively managing the major straits and canals during periods of natural emergency and political crisis. Read here

Richard K Sherwin of the New York Law School talks about the possibility of former US President Donald Trump contesting the next presidential election. Read here
Indrajit Gupta reviews some of the key business developments of the year and what they mean for 2024. Read here

“Dignity and respect for the poor and deprived is our priority. Empowered Shramik capable of contributing to a prosperous India is our goal.”
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

