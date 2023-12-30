Best of BS Opinion: Redefining stardom, AI alone ain't enough & more

In his last “Weekend Ruminations” column, T N Ninan reviews the Goldman Sachs forecast that four emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) would grow to eventually match and then overtake what at the time were the world’s six biggest economies, namely the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, and Italy. Read here
The problem we will have to deal with in 2024 is that the difference between the speed of innovation and that of regulatory action is growing ever vaster where it counts, writes Mihir S Sharma Read here
It can be argued that widespread adoption of the common base model, such as ChatGPT or DALL-E, trained on the ubiquitous internet dataset, may breed homogeneity across firms, particularly in small and medium enterprises, lacking proprietary data or models, writes Ajay Kumar. Read here
Devangshu Datta talks about the pollution problem in north India. Read here