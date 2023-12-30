Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Redefining stardom, AI alone ain't enough & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

PM Narendra Modi with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Chinese President Xi Jinping, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov poses for a photo during 2023 BRICS Leaders Retreat (Photo: PTI)

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

In his last “Weekend Ruminations” column, T N Ninan reviews the Goldman Sachs forecast that four emerging economies (Brazil, Russia, India, and China) would grow to eventually match and then overtake what at the time were the world’s six biggest economies, namely the US, Japan, Germany, the UK, France, and Italy. Read here

The problem we will have to deal with in 2024 is that the difference between the speed of innovation and that of regulatory action is growing ever vaster where it counts, writes Mihir S Sharma Read here
It can be argued that widespread adoption of the common base model, such as ChatGPT or DALL-E, trained on the ubiquitous internet dataset, may breed homogeneity across firms, particularly in small and medium enterprises, lacking proprietary data or models, writes Ajay Kumar. Read here

Devangshu Datta talks about the pollution problem in north India. Read here

“The better-than-expected growth in Q2 and the emergence of India as the fastest-growing major economy in H1 of FY24 have improved the growth prospects and prompted various domestic and international agencies to upgrade GDP growth projections for FY24.”
 
Half-yearly economic review of the Ministry of Finance

First Published: Dec 30 2023 | 6:30 AM IST

