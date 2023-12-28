Best of BS Opinion: Revitalising FDI, the Bangladesh model and more

The government of Thailand has announced that four Japanese carmakers intend to invest as much as $4.3 billion in the Southeast Asian nation over the next five years in order to transform it into a hub for manufacturing electric vehicles, including utility vehicles. In this context, our lead editorial notes that from an Indian perspective, the question is whether similar investment is flowing speedily and reliably enough into India’s own automotive sector. Read here
Even as East Asian regionalism gives some hope, 2023 ends with growing apprehensions of it being overwhelmed by the increasingly protectionist unilateralism in the other regions, writes Amita Batra Read here
The implementation of storage for India’s green transition is emerging as the new challenge for the renewables vision, writes Vinayak Chatterjee