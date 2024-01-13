Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: The Total trinity, 'It's foreign policy, stupid' & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Kanika Datta
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai concluded with a statement calling for the phase-out of fossil fuels, raising hopes that the international community might finally meet the targets set by the 2015 Paris climate agreement. Though India accounts for just 7.6 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions (against China’s 30.7 per cent), the government has set ambitious renewable energy targets and taken a lead role in climate change talks. The problem is that the country also faces political obstacles that could severely impede its ability to achieve crucial climate goals, say Arvind Subramanian and Navneeraj Sharma.  Read it here

In other views:
Devangshu Datta says with the US SEC allowing spot bitcoin ETFs on US exchanges, India will sooner or later have to bite the bullet on this little understood asset class. Read it here

Mihir Sharma argues that foreign policy rather than the economy will determine election outcomes around the world this year. Read it here

I remember the trinity of Total Football – Cruyff, Zagallo and Beckenbauer. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Google cannot continue to fire our coworkers while making billions every quarter”
 
Alphabet Workers’ Union’s response to Google’s layoffs

Climate Change BS Opinion FOREIGN POLICY

First Published: Jan 13 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon