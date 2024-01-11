Best of BS Opinion: Investing for growth, export potential & more

The term has gained increasing currency over the last 40 years, notably after the successful completion of the recent G20 summit under the Indian presidency in Delhi in September 2023, which ensured the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member of the G20. But in today’s world, who are the GS and how varied are their circumstances, stages of development, aspirations and interests? Shankar Acharya unpacks this portmanteau term. Read it here
My column explains why the government must look beyond Apple to attract foreign direct investment. Read it here
The top edit argues that Indian policymakers may have to go the extra mile to facilitate investment and growth in the medium term.
The second edit says agri-exports needs policy intervention. Read it here