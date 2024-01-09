Best of BS Opinion: Markets in India's decade, Known unknown & more

Most market analysts believe that India’s time has come, with the country on track to become the world’s third largest economy by 2030 and deliver the third highest contribution to global growth. But will this forecast of robust economic growth be matched by the stock market’s performance? Most investors know that there is no correlation between a country’s GDP growth and market performance and it is possible that the markets, which recently went through a golden period, have played off their dynamics before the economy has taken off. Akash Prakash assesses the outlook. Read it here
