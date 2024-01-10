Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Mutual benefits, Budget and electoral tailwinds & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

budget parliament

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The mutual fund (MF) industry crossed the symbolic mark of Rs 50 trillion assets under management (AUM) in December 2023 driven by a strong rally across the equity markets, alongside robust inflows via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. The bulk of the equity MF investment comes from some 42 million retail investors. That’s a large number in absolute terms but a small sliver of India’s middle-class. Such modest participation suggests that the fund industry has to find ways to educate the “non-participants”, and induce them to trust mutual funds as an asset-class. More long-term equity investment via the fund route will enable faster economic growth and would be win-win, the top edit points out. Read it here

In other views:
Ashok Bhattacharya argues that the ruling party’s growing political capital could create the base for robust economic reforms in the days ahead. Read it here

The second edit says the aviation regulator has made a crucial course correction with its regulations to address pilot fatigue. Read it here

Vandana Gombar examines the tailwinds powering India’s electric vehicles market. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
“Gobsmackingly bananas”
 
A climate scientist on the 2023 global temperature report

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content Mutual Funds Budget

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

