Best of BS Opinion: Mutual benefits, Budget and electoral tailwinds & more

The mutual fund (MF) industry crossed the symbolic mark of Rs 50 trillion assets under management (AUM) in December 2023 driven by a strong rally across the equity markets, alongside robust inflows via the systematic investment plan (SIP) route. The bulk of the equity MF investment comes from some 42 million retail investors. That’s a large number in absolute terms but a small sliver of India’s middle-class. Such modest participation suggests that the fund industry has to find ways to educate the “non-participants”, and induce them to trust mutual funds as an asset-class. More long-term equity investment via the fund route will enable faster economic growth and would be win-win, the top edit points out. Read it here
