Best of BS Opinion: Improving competitiveness, Donald Trump 2.0 & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

In the context of concerns in the area of mobile manufacturing and exports, our lead editorial notes that a stable and low-tariff regime across the board, along with a business-friendly environment, rather than production subsidies would lead to far greater success for India. Read here

To realise the potential of our higher education system, policy must do less to achieve more, and reflect its diversity, writes Naushad Forbes. Read here

Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that given the advantages that clearly surpass a leasehold arrangement, administrations and governments should actively permit and execute property conversions to freehold arrangements. Read here

“Reigniting global growth will be essential to addressing key challenges, yet growth alone is not enough.”
 
World Economic Forum Managing Director Saadia Zahidi

Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content mobile manufacturing higher education

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon