Best of BS Opinion: Improving competitiveness, Donald Trump 2.0 & more

In the context of concerns in the area of mobile manufacturing and exports, our lead editorial notes that a stable and low-tariff regime across the board, along with a business-friendly environment, rather than production subsidies would lead to far greater success for India.
In other views
To realise the potential of our higher education system, policy must do less to achieve more, and reflect its diversity, writes Naushad Forbes.
Amit Kapoor and Bibek Debroy argue that given the advantages that clearly surpass a leasehold arrangement, administrations and governments should actively permit and execute property conversions to freehold arrangements.