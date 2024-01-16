Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Best of BS Opinion: Power for all, Mutual funds' growing heft & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

electricity for all

electricity for all

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government may set a deadline of March 2025 to achieve 24x7 electricity supply to households across the country. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that it would be important to reform discoms in states and get the pricing policy right to achieve the target. Sustained losses make it difficult for discoms to make necessary investments. As India moves more towards renewable power, investments would be required to manage the transition and ensure uninterrupted supply of power from different sources. Read here

Our second edit talks about how election results in Taiwan complicate global diplomacy. Read here
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In other views

Maintaining the confidence shown by investors in mutual funds is crucial because a single bad episode could spoil the party, writes former Sebi chairman Ajay Tyagi. Read here

It is important to note that recovery is not an objective of the IBC. The term “recovery” is not mentioned in the legislation, writes former Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India chairman M S Sahoo. Read here

Quote
 
“Significant initiatives covering all dimensions of poverty have led to 24.82 crore individuals escaping multidimensional poverty in the last 9 years.”
 
NITI Aayog

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Should you subscribe to TVS Supply Chain IPO? Here's what brokerages say

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Best of BS Opinion: Turnaround awaited, Geography of unequal growth & more

Best of BS Opinion: The Total trinity, 'It's foreign policy, stupid' & more

Best of BS Opinion: CBAM as an opportunity, Social media conundrum & more

Best of BS Opinion: Investing for growth, export potential & more

Best of BS Opinion: Mutual benefits, Budget and electoral tailwinds & more

Topics : IBC BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content power supply

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveBharat Jodo Nyay Yatra LiveGold Silver Price TodayMunawwar Rana Passes AwayJawa 350 Launched in IndiaSachin Tendulkar Deepfake VideoDry Day in Haryana on January 22Budget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon