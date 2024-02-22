Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Rethink trade, govt's procurement power & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

WTO

Illustration: AJAY MOHANTY

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Early next week, officials across the world will gather for the 13th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation in Abu Dhabi. Given the widely diverging agendas of member countries, it is unclear what it can achieve. Beyond its priority of aligning its food procurement system with trade rules, intransigence on investment facilitation and limiting the issues that come under the WTO, India may need to redevelop and rethink its stance on some relevant new-age trade issues, from e-commerce to the environment, says the top edit. Read it here

In other views:
Ajay Shankar says India’s public procurement process needs to create space for the purchase of new innovative technologies and products from a  single monopoly supplier. Read it here

Amit Tandon offers a solution to the problem of overcompensation of promoters and directors in India. Read it here

The second edit explains how the launch of the third-generation weather satellite Insat-3DS by ISRO has some immediate payoffs and many potential long-term applications. Read it here

QUOTE OF THE DAY
 
‘The farmers must also understand that their demands have to be within the national perspective’
 
Former Punjab CM Amrinder Singh

First Published: Feb 22 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

