Best of BS Opinion: Rethink trade, govt's procurement power & more

Early next week, officials across the world will gather for the 13th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organisation in Abu Dhabi. Given the widely diverging agendas of member countries, it is unclear what it can achieve. Beyond its priority of aligning its food procurement system with trade rules, intransigence on investment facilitation and limiting the issues that come under the WTO, India may need to redevelop and rethink its stance on some relevant new-age trade issues, from e-commerce to the environment, says the top edit.
Ajay Shankar says India's public procurement process needs to create space for the purchase of new innovative technologies and products from a single monopoly supplier.
Amit Tandon offers a solution to the problem of overcompensation of promoters and directors in India.
The second edit explains how the launch of the third-generation weather satellite Insat-3DS by ISRO has some immediate payoffs and many potential long-term applications.