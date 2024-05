Best of BS Opinion: Another milestone, east wind blows harder & more

The market capitalisation of companies listed on BSE crossed the threshold of $5 trillion for the first time on Tuesday. This has made India the fifth member of the $5 trillion market-cap “club” after the US, China, Japan, and Hong Kong. In this context, our lead editorial notes that in terms of fundamentals, it is hard to justify high valuations across sectors. The smallcap and midcap segments would be most vulnerable if there is a selloff, and that might be triggered if investors are spooked by electoral results. Read here