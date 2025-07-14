Best of BS Opinion: Crashes, voter rolls, and fear of digital control

From aviation safety to electoral scrutiny, and from digital identity to market regulation, today’s editorials and columns reflect a country and a world, grappling with systems that seem increasingly opaque and overburdened. A premature accident probe raises more questions than answers. The Election Commission’s voter verification drive invites scrutiny over its methods. India's digital infrastructure is lauded even as concerns over data privacy grow. Let’s dive in.
The preliminary report by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) on the Air India Dreamliner crash that killed 260 people last month has been met with criticism for being vague and speculative. The June 12 crash, which occurred just 30 seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad, led to a deadly collision with a doctors’ hostel. The AAIB suggests a fuel-control switch may have moved from “run” to “cut-off,” shutting down the engine, but fails to explain whether this was pilot error or a technical flaw. One pilot is heard questioning the other about the switch, but voices remain unidentified. Experts say the report’s timeline is murky and that referencing a 2018 FAA alert without new technical data only fuels unverified theories. Despite international oversight and ministerial caution, the report raises more questions than it answers, notes our first editorial.
Meanwhile, the Election Commission of India is considering taking its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, currently under way in Bihar, to other states. This follows the Supreme Court’s initial approval of the SIR as constitutionally valid. But civil society groups have warned that its execution may exclude marginalised voters. The ECI claims to have identified many individuals of foreign origin, but critics question how booth-level officers are making such determinations. The requirement of up to 11 documents for verification is a challenge in a state with high migration and low literacy, highlights our second editorial. The ECI says it has already covered 80 per cent of voters, but doubts persist over inclusivity. The top court will hear further petitions on July 28.
Ajit Balakrishnan reflects on India’s digital journey, praising Aadhaar and UPI but also questioning their implications in light of Rahul Bhatia’s The Identity Project. While Aadhaar and UPI revolutionised access, critics warn they also enable surveillance. Globally, consent norms are tightening as seen in Google’s $314 million fine in California. The column asks whether India should move towards stricter data ownership and opt-in systems.
Meanwhile, Debashis Basu critiques Sebi’s crackdown on Jane Street, linking it to deeper flaws in India’s derivatives market. He argues the current system benefits governments, exchanges, and even regulators more than investors, while 90 per cent of retail traders lose money. The piece questions the legitimacy of India’s oversized derivatives market.
Finally, Sam Adler-Bell reviews 2024: How Trump Retook the White House and the Democrats Lost America, a book chronicling Biden’s failed re-election bid and Trump’s resurgent campaign. The book recounts internal dysfunction, missed warnings, and the slow unraveling of Democratic strategy, even as Kamala Harris tried to pick up the pieces. Stay tuned!