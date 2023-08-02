On August 22, the heads of government of the Brics nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa — are due to meet for a summit. Ahead of this meeting, however, major questions have already begun to emerge about the possible expansion of the grouping. In this context, our lead editorial notes that the logical approach to expanding Brics is to insist that it be done gradually and by consensus, include objective criteria, and not be driven by momentary shifts of geopolitical alignment. Read hereIn other views: An alliance formed solely to oust Narendra Modi is simply not the right vehicle to steady the economic ship, writes R Jagannathan. Read here Biosimilars market in India is expected to grow more than 25 per cent annually to cross the $2-billion mark by 2030, from $350 million now. But the market will look up only if we don’t drop the guard in regulating the pharma industry, writes Nivedita Mookerji. Read here Quote “Today, trust surplus is seen both in policies and hard work of the people in the country” Prime Minister Narendra Modi