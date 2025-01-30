Best of BS Opinion: Markets, policies, and progress in recent times

Imagine you’re out for a morning run, pushing ahead, feeling unstoppable — until fatigue sets in. Your breath shortens, your pace falters, and soon, you slow to a walk, catching your breath, reassessing your stride. That’s what the recent months feel like. After years of racing ahead — market rallies, policy shifts, and geopolitical overhauls — the momentum appears to be fading, replaced by a deliberate, measured pace. Let’s dive in.

Take India’s stock markets. The Nifty eked out an 8.8 per cent gain in rupee terms but only 6 per cent in dollar terms, ranking 24th globally.