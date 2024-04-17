Business Standard
Best of BS Opinion: Monsoon relief, Delhi's government gap & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Monsoon

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The India Meteorological Department’s monsoon forecast this week came as a harbinger of good news, with the prediction of an above-normal southwest monsoon rainfall in 2024, estimated at 106 per cent of the long-period average. In this regard, our lead editorial notes that expected above-average rainfall should not distract policymakers from long-term challenges emerging from climate change. Read here

Arvind Kejriwal would do well to step down, notes our second editorial. Read here
In other views

The civil war in Myanmar has spilled over into India and the time may have come to review our tacit support to the junta, writes Shyam Saran. Read here

The consumption story on entertainment will take some time to reach a happy ending, writes Vanita Kohli-Khandekar. Read here

“India has been the fastest growing economy in the last three consecutive financial years and this growth can continue in the coming years as well. The next 25 years will be very critical for India.”
 
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

