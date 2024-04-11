Best of BS Opinion: There is another way, Cyber risk to stability & more

India’s stock market indices have continued to advance, hitting new records. The National Stock Exchange benchmark Nifty 50, which has risen four per cent this calendar year, has hit new highs this week, while the BSE Sensex has touched the 75,000 mark for the first time. The market indicators are all reading green and there is little sign of nervousness at this point. In this regard, our lead editorial notes, given the level of investor optimism, as reflected in the valuations, there might be little scope for corporate underperformance in the near term. Read here
