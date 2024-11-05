Best of BS Opinion: Selling pressure, Private access, public good

Uncertainty contributed to volatility in India’s financial markets through 2024-25. The attitude of foreign portfolio investors in particular has affected the market. Notably, domestic Indian institutions continue to be bullish and, as of now, retail inflows to the stock markets via mutual funds are strong and direct equity investment is also high. However, trends affect sentiment, and the correction so far has knocked 9 per cent off the Nifty in the last five weeks. More selling could lead to a change in sentiment and it behoves investors to be cautious in such a scenario, notes our lead editorial. Read here
In other views
