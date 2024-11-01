Best of BS Opinion: Disengagement at border, AI adoption in banking, more

Business Standard
Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

In May and June 2020, thousands of China's border guards and soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) emerged from the winter freeze in Tibet and Xinjiang and crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) into Eastern Ladakh, capturing Indian territory.

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Uddalok Bhattacharya
Nov 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

If China is accommodating on Depsang and Demchok, a resolution on Eastern Ladakh is conceivable. And what Donald Trump’s burden does not give out.
 
On the India-China understanding at the border, Ajai Shukla has some questions on matters such as infrastructure creation and patrolling.
 
Americans have had a few rough years and they are understandably nostalgic for an easier economy, says Jonathan Levin
 
The first edit says the markets will draw on India’s strengths. The second edit looks at what artificial intelligence could do to banking.
 
For hundreds of years, people have refrained from celebrating Diwali. On the day of Diwali, if a family even by mistake bursts crackers and makes dishes at home, disaster is sure to strike.
 
 
Veena. in Summo village, about 25 km from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh. (Legend has it that a woman had left for her parents’ home to celebrate Diwali. She then got the news that her husband, a soldier in the king's court, died. The woman, who was pregnant, burnt herself on her husband’s pyre and cursed the villagers that they would never be able to celebrate Diwali.)
 

Disengagement at the border

PremiumForeign portfolio investors (FPIs) have net sold domestic shares worth over $10 billion so far this month amid a shift to China, which not only offers attractive valuations compared to India but has also announced several measures to support the econ

Strong US economy in 2024: Will election uncertainty derail growth?

PremiumAI, Artificial Intelligence

AI adoption in banking: India's opportunity to transform financial services

PremiumStock Market, Market

Indian markets soar, but global and domestic uncertainties linger

Premiumglobal trade rules

India must infuse flexibility in policy amid shifting global trade dynamics

First Published: Nov 01 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

