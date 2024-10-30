Best of BS Opinion: Digital epidemic, India's missed trade opportunities

Inflation dynamics and India’s trade position vis-à-vis China
Ashok Lahiri: Some researchers have found that more democratic political systems tend to have lower inflation, and political stability reduces the government’s inflationary bias. While these “deep” reasons should help in maintaining average inflation around the targeted 4 per cent, the RBI should also act as the government’s conscience keeper.
Alexandra Hermann: For India’s manufacturing to capitalise more on current geopolitical winds, domestic supply chains need to be stronger than they are now.
The first edit looks at the benefits of the Tata-Airbus deal. The second edit says the state cannot give up its role in controlling cybercrime.