Best of BS Opinion: AI's Nobel-worthy guess, testing Midwestern assumption

In July 2022, this column pointed out that artificial intelligence (AI) had done at least two pieces of research for which it deserved Nobel prizes. One was working out how to efficiently manage magnetic fields that enable controlled nuclear fusion.

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Kathryn Anne Edwards explains why 23 Nobel winners cannot be wrong in their rejection of Donald Trump as American President. The issues are interfering in the Fed, tariffs, mass deportation, and Budget deficits
 
Mihir S Sharma gives a US example to show that many assumptions around elections are simplistic.
 
The two other pieces: 
Devangshu Datta says why research in proteins has dramatically altered.
 
Ranjita Ganesan makes a foray into the film world and explores “alienation”. Why be beautiful when you can be free?
 

Dr Bibek Debroy ji was a towering scholar, well-versed in diverse domains like economics, history, culture, politics, spirituality and more. Through his works, he left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape. Beyond his contributions to public policy, he enjoyed working on our ancient texts, making them accessible to the youth.
 
 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Published: Nov 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

