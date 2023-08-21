Confirmation

Best of BS Opinion: Something better than race for engineering admission

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Exams

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 6:00 AM IST
Education, livestock rearing, and the near future of banks are what we have today

Ajay Shah and Nitin Pai offer unconventional views on IIT admission to undo the damage done by the maddening competition to get in. 

Surinder Sud highlights the potential of animal husbandry.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The pitch on which the banks are batting is changing. The sky is not yet cloudy, but the ball will swing now.

The first edit looks at 5G, the jobs done and remaining. The second edit talks of the travails of China


With his stellar performance as Prime Minister, he (Rajiv Gandhi) has earned himself a place among the top leaders of the world. Rajiv ji played a unique role in the making of 21st century India.
 
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Rajiv Gandhi’s birth anniversary
First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 6:00 AM IST

