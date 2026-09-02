Best of BS Opinion: TCS acquisition highlights changing dynamics in AI era

Hello, and welcome to the Best of BS Opinion, our wrap of the day's Opinion page.

first editorial examines with Porsche and acquisition of its IT subsidiary MHP as a sign of how technology companies must adapt their dealmaking to an AI-disrupted landscape. It notes that similar acquisition-and-services combinations are emerging as conventional IT mergers and acquisitions lose momentum. The piece places these shifts within the broader debate over AI’s transformative potential, risks, employment effects, and growing influence. Against this backdrop, it highlights TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s view of AI as a foundational shift, arguing that imaginative strategic partnerships could help IT firms create long-term value and strengthen their deal pipelines. Today's TCS’ bundled partnership with Porsche and acquisition of its IT subsidiary MHP as a sign of how technology companies must adapt their dealmaking to an AI-disrupted landscape. It notes that similar acquisition-and-services combinations are emerging as conventional IT mergers and acquisitions lose momentum. The piece places these shifts within the broader debate over AI’s transformative potential, risks, employment effects, and growing influence. Against this backdrop, it highlights TCS Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s view of AI as a foundational shift, arguing that imaginative strategic partnerships could help IT firms create long-term value and strengthen their deal pipelines.

second editorial stresses that the The latest glacial lake outburst flood on the Nepal-Tibet border, which killed and displaced thousands, underscores the growing dangers of climate change in the Himalayas. Such disasters arise from accelerating glacial melt, unstable mountain lakes, heavy monsoon rains and seismic activity, but their human toll is magnified by poorly planned construction, hydropower projects and expanding tourism in fragile terrain. Repeated tragedies in Nepal, Sikkim and Uttarakhand have failed to prompt adequate policy responses. Ourthat the Himalayas and their rivers sustain millions , making stronger monitoring and early-warning systems essential. It also calls for greater regional cooperation, data-sharing and restraint in development.

Sachchidanand Shukla argues that focusing on their consumption obscures the far larger problem of agricultural and industrial overuse. Agriculture accounts for about 90 per cent of freshwater withdrawals, while policies continue to encourage water-intensive crops and exports that effectively ship India’s scarce groundwater abroad as “virtual water”. Data centres, he contends, should face stringent disclosure, recycling and non-potable-water requirements, but can also be comparatively easy to regulate. The broader solution is a comprehensive water framework based on measuring, pricing, disclosing and recycling usage, alongside reforms to subsidies, procurement and crop incentives. Data centres have become a conspicuous target in India’s water debate, butargues that focusing on their consumption obscures the far larger problem of agricultural and industrial overuse. Agriculture accounts for about 90 per cent of freshwater withdrawals, while policies continue to encourage water-intensive crops and exports that effectively ship India’s scarce groundwater abroad as “virtual water”. Data centres, he contends, should face stringent disclosure, recycling and non-potable-water requirements, but can also be comparatively easy to regulate. The broader solution is a comprehensive water framework based on measuring, pricing, disclosing and recycling usage, alongside reforms to subsidies, procurement and crop incentives.

Anjani Kumar reveals a paradox: women’s participation in livestock activities rose from 11 per cent in 2019 to 15 per cent in 2024, without a corresponding reduction in unpaid domestic work. Women continue to shoulder far more household labour while men dominate asset ownership, marketing, credit and income control. Kumar highlights regional and educational disparities, and argues that genuine empowerment requires stronger ownership rights, gender-responsive institutions, labour-saving technologies, childcare and redistribution of care responsibilities. The livestock sector is expanding rapidly , offering millions of rural households greater income diversification while increasingly being portrayed as a route to women’s empowerment. Yet analysis of Time Use Survey data bya paradox: women’s participation in livestock activities rose from 11 per cent in 2019 to 15 per cent in 2024, without a corresponding reduction in unpaid domestic work. Women continue to shoulder far more household labour while men dominate asset ownership, marketing, credit and income control. Kumar highlights regional and educational disparities, and argues that genuine empowerment requires stronger ownership rights, gender-responsive institutions, labour-saving technologies, childcare and redistribution of care responsibilities.