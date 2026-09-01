Best of BS Opinion: Durable progress depends on systems that work

Growth is often announced through numbers, brands and big claims. A strong quarterly growth print suggests resilience. A famous company can appear secure because its products dominate culture. Higher power generation can look like energy progress. Clean technology can seem inevitable because it makes economic sense. Development theories can promise that the right ideology will unlock prosperity. But durable progress depends on something less visible: Systems that work.

Our first editorial today, “ Beating the odds ”, looks at India’s first-quarter growth, which has held up despite the economic disruption caused by the war in West Asia. The headline number is reassuring, but the editorial’s emphasis is on sustainability. Strong growth will need support from continued investment, steady consumption, fiscal discipline and resilience against external shocks. The coming quarters will be more difficult, especially if crude oil remains elevated, private investment weakens or global financial conditions tighten. India has beaten the odds for now; the larger test is whether the economy has the institutional and policy strength to keep doing so.

The second editorial, “ The product guys ”, turns to Apple, where Tim Cook’s eventual succession raises questions about whether the company can remain innovative. Apple’s operational excellence, supply-chain mastery and brand power are formidable. But the column argues that the company’s future cannot rest on efficiency alone. Its greatest leaps came from products that changed markets. The next chief executive officer will have to decide whether Apple remains primarily an execution machine or rediscovers the ability to produce breakthrough products in areas like artificial intelligence, devices and services.

Laveesh Bhandari’s column, “ Power reforms need an urgent push ”, makes the systems argument most directly. India does not merely need more electricity generation. It needs power regulation that works, distribution companies that are financially viable, pricing that reflects costs, stronger investment signals, better contracts and a market architecture that can handle a changing energy mix. Without such reform, capacity addition alone will not ensure reliable and affordable power. The sector’s problem is not shortage of ambition; it is weakness in the rules and institutions that translate supply into service.

Ajay Shankar’s column, “ Solar heat: A market waiting to be created ”, applies the same lesson to clean energy. Solar thermal technology can reduce fossil-fuel use in industrial heating, and the economics may already be attractive in some applications. But potential does not become adoption automatically. A market has to be created through standards, demonstration projects, financing, incentives, awareness and confidence among users. The transition to cleaner energy will require not only technology but also the ecosystem that allows technology to scale.

Beyond market ideology ”, Satyaki Roy’s review of Sunanda Sen’s Subordination and Development, turns to development thinking. The book challenges simple faith in either market fundamentalism or state-led planning. Development is not a matter of slogans or doctrine alone. It depends on institutions, local context, experimentation, learning and the practical ability to build economies that work.

Numbers, brands and ideas may all signal progress, but it’s systems, these pieces tell us, that actually decide the durability of progress.