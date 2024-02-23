Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Best of BS Opinion: The Nato conundrum, recalibrating spend, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

supreme court, electoral bonds
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Kanika Datta
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The second anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaches on February 24 but all eyes in Kiev, Moscow, and Brussels, headquarters of the European Union (EU) and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (Nato), will be focused on the US presidential election in November. Fears of a Trump victory raises the spectre of a US withdrawal from Nato, a move that could significantly alter the established post-war balance of power and spell bad news for Ukraine, the top edit points out. Read it here

In other views:

Ajay Chibber says many countries have reduced corruption over time, and India should

Also Read

A self-driving car ride

20% cars sold in metros run on alternate fuels; sales doubled in last 3 yrs

ADAS: The new buzzword in car market, everything you need to know about it

Best of BS Opinion: Trump at odds with Nato, flavourful controversies, more

Best of BS Opinion: Planning for megapolises, redefining patriotism & more

Best of BS Opinion: Rethink trade, govt's procurement power & more

Best of BS Opinion: Global threats, federalism for development & more

Best of BS Opinion: Encouraging signals, more effort needed & more

Best of BS Opinion: Trump at odds with Nato, flavourful controversies, more

Best of BS Opinion: A vote for disclosure, unjustified demands & more

Topics : NATO Curated Content BS Opinion India economy self driving cars

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 23 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTripura JEE 2024 RegistrationUP Board Examinations 2024IND vs ENG Test Playing 11Airtel in-flight Roaming Plans Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon