Best of BS Opinion: Investment for growth, a search for fairness, and more

Thermal power generation has stalled and the ways of getting ahead in renewables, inadequacies in farm mechanisation, strengthening micro-finance --- for today

Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly : Many states need a new electricity policy that can support high economic growth

Surinder Sud looks at the benefits of farm mechanisation and its unfinished job.

Tamal Bandyopadhyay : The RBI needs to effect a few changes to make the micro-finance sector more productive in poverty alleviation and financial inclusion.

The first edit talks in favour of stepping up private investment. The second edit says the Google case will be significant for competition laws

QUOTE

Also Read Pixel 7a review: Google's entry-level phone is mixed bag of hits and misses Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work Google's June Feature Drop for Pixel phones: Know what is new in update Fitbit rolls out Google account sign-in: Here's everything you need to know TCL launches T6G 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV in India: Details here Best of BS Opinion: Being people-centric, uncertain future for TDP & more Best of BS Opinion: Banking investments, India's double brain drain & more Best of BS Opinion: Big risks in small stocks, direct taxes & more Best of BS Opinion: Dollarisation of different kind, China meltdown & more Best of BS Opinion: Heights of diplomacy, young Indians' struggle & more

Over the past nine years, (Narendra) Modi has evolved from a state leader to a national leader to a deified leader and finally to a world leader. In doing so, (he) has used (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee’s playbook: hard Hindutva warrior during elections; pro-poor messiah at home; and sober global statesman abroad.

Minhaz Merchant in the book Modi: The Challenge of 2024 - The Battle for India (Modi’s birthday is September 17)