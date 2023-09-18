Best of BS Opinion: Investment for growth, a search for fairness, and more

Thermal power generation has stalled and the ways of getting ahead in renewables, inadequacies in farm mechanisation, strengthening micro-finance --- for today
Ajay Shah and Akshay Jaitly: Many states need a new electricity policy that can support high economic growth
Surinder Sud looks at the benefits of farm mechanisation and its unfinished job.
Tamal Bandyopadhyay: The RBI needs to effect a few changes to make the micro-finance sector more productive in poverty alleviation and financial inclusion.
The first edit talks in favour of stepping up private investment. The second edit says the Google case will be significant for competition laws
Over the past nine years, (Narendra) Modi has evolved from a state leader to a national leader to a deified leader and finally to a world leader. In doing so, (he) has used (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee’s playbook: hard Hindutva warrior during elections; pro-poor messiah at home; and sober global statesman abroad.
Minhaz Merchant in the book Modi: The Challenge of 2024 - The Battle for India (Modi’s birthday is September 17)