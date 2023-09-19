close
Best of BS Opinion: Hidden turmoil, culture of democracy, and more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Democracy

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 6:08 AM IST
A functioning democracy is a big thing. So are micro, small and medium enterprises. For today

Nitin Desai: Courtesy in political dialogue cannot be imposed by law. It has to be part of the prevailing culture of democracy

Ravi Venkatesan and Rahul Ahluwalia look at how to put MSMEs on the path of export success.

Shashi Shekhar Vempati: As Bharat prepares to conduct the proceedings of its democracy in the new Parliament building, equipped with the latest technologies, expectations are high of elevating the quality of debates and the depth of engagement.

The first edit talks of the ways in which orders by the Indian Air Force can advance the cause of Atmanirbhar Bharat. The second edit looks at what’s troubling China
States’ reverting to the OPS (old pension scheme) would be a major step backwards and can increase their fiscal stress to unsustainable levels in the medium to long term.
 
Reserve Bank of India paper
First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 6:08 AM IST

