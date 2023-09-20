close
Sensex (-0.36%)
67596.84 -241.79
Nifty (-0.29%)
20133.30 -59.05
Nifty Smallcap (-0.26%)
5850.40 -15.50
Nifty Midcap (-0.42%)
40658.20 -171.70
Nifty Bank (-0.54%)
45979.85 -251.65
Heatmap

Best of BS Opinion: Steps for empowerment, pension reform reversal & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Indo Pacific

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Uddalok Bhattacharya
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 6:44 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

India’s role in the region, and the growing market for Indian cinema. We have these for today

Shyam Saran: The US stepping up its alliances in the region to counter China puts India’s strategic autonomy to the test

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar: More Indians and non-Indians are now watching our films on more screens. Jawan’s box-office performance proves that.

Reservation for women should not be just to get votes, says the first edit. And the second edit warns about the folly of going back to the Old Pension Scheme.



QUOTE
 

Also Read

Special session of Parliament: PM Modi to speak in Lok Sabha at 11 am today

Special session of Parliament to begin today: Here is all you need to know

Special session: Emotional moment to leave old Parliament, says PM Modi

Don't understand if this is a special session or normal: LoP Chowdhury

Women's reservation: What major political leaders have said on the Bill

Best of BS Opinion: Hidden turmoil, culture of democracy, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Investment for growth, a search for fairness, and more

Best of BS Opinion: Being people-centric, uncertain future for TDP & more

Best of BS Opinion: Banking investments, India's double brain drain & more

Best of BS Opinion: Big risks in small stocks, direct taxes & more

 
They (freshers) were forced to strip down to their undergarments, and then do activities like standing atop an almirah, rubbing one’s face against the wall, 'frog-jumps' and crawling under the cots.
 
 
A report on ragging at Jadavpur University
Topics : BS Opinion BS Special Curated Content

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 6:44 AM IST

Explore News

Old Pension SchemeLatest News Live UpdatesKisan Rin PortalHappy Ganesh Chaturthi 2023Lord Ganesha idolParliament Special Session UpdatesApple releases iOS 17Burger King-Coca-Cola dealISRO | Aditya-L1 Women's Reservation Bill

Companies News

Edtech giant Byju's regrets 'delays' in settling dues of laid-off employeesGovt extends deadline for filing tax returns by companies, audit reports

Election News

Like Telangana statehood promise, Congress will deliver: Rahul GandhiMizoram polls: Farmers will top priority if ZPM wins, says party chief

India News

Women's Reservation Bill may not be enacted till 2029, even if passedGanesha idol shimmers with 69 kg gold and 336 kg silver ornaments in Mumbai

Economy News

Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing seasonIndia's WPI inflation remains in deflation for fifth straight month in Aug
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon