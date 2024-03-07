Best of BS Opinion: Women's rights as a power play, Different lanes & more

Politics around women as a constituency, and India’s energy economy. Reading for today
Kanika Datta: With elections approaching, women have become the focus of political contestations, with political parties falling over themselves to offer all manner of welfare schemes. Together with the reservation of seats for women on corporate boards and in Parliament, both moves with which I profoundly disagree, the competitive populism centred on women only serves to underline the cynical political manipulation of a deeply discriminated section of society
Kaushik Deb: It makes perfect sense that the International Energy Agency should seek to include India as a full member, given the outsized role the country will play in the global energy transition over the next decade or so.
The first edit highlights the benefits and risks of Indian bonds being included in global indices. The second edit says restructuring will help Tata Motors.