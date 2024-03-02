Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Himachal: an old tale, Japan as number four & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Himachal: Retelling an old tale

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Rajesh Kumar
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

There is no kind way to say this. But the Congress has proved beyond a doubt that it is its own worst enemy. Recent events in Himachal Pradesh are just one example, argues Aditi Phadnis

From immersive Netflix experience to innovative paint jobs, advertising is changing fast, and those not joining this revolution risk being left behind, writes Sandeep Goyal. Read here
If the economy’s fall to number four is not enough to wake Japan up, it will soon fall to number five. The International Monetary Fund projects that India’s GDP will overtake Japan’s (in dollar terms) in 2026, writes Takatoshi Ito Read here

Quote
 
“No appeal shall be made on the basis of caste/communal feelings of the electors.”
 
Election Commission of India 

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

