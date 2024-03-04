Sensex (    %)
                        
Best of BS Opinion: Fintech, age, central banking, Few gains at WTO & more

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

power grid electricity power demand

Uddalok Bhattacharya
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

The turmoil in the fintech world and fresh social positioning in the age of climate change. For today’s reading

Tamal Bandyopadhyay: Innovations in the fintech sector will continue, but 40-year-old innovators will never have the freedom to ignore the regulations set by central bankers in their 60s so long as their products are meant for the financial system.
Ajay Shah says the switch of users from solar to thermal each evening makes the job of grid managers tough. A combination of wind, solar and storage, with price as guide, and decentralised adjustments by private persons will solve the bulk of the problem.

Sunita Narain talks of the way food should be grown in the era of climate change.

The first edit says after the limited success at the World Trade Organization ministerial, India should form groups with like-minded countries to push its proposals. The second edit discusses the consequences of sudden redemption in mutual funds and how to tackle them.

Today the time has come for someone from a poor family, someone from a Yadav family to become chief minister. Someone from a small caste becomes prime minister of the country.
 
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav while speaking in Lucknow at the Yadav Mahakumbh

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 6:30 AM IST

