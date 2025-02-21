Friday, February 21, 2025 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
A day after Delhi came on board, Ayushman Bharat training for staff begins

A day after Delhi came on board, Ayushman Bharat training for staff begins

State government aims to meet 30-day targets in card creation, PHC upgradation

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY
Sanket Koul New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2025 | 7:36 PM IST

In a bid to accelerate the implementation of Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) in Delhi, the state government, along with the National Health Authority (NHA), has started training staff responsible for generating PMJAY cards and pre-authorising medical procedures.
 
This comes just one day after the Delhi government cleared decks for introducing the Centre's health insurance scheme in the national capital.
 
“We are currently working on training master trainers, who in turn will train around 5,000 to 6,000 more people to handle card creation and backend processes,” an official in the know said.
 
According to a parliamentary response by
