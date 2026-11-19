Building the dream city

When N. Chandrababu Naidu returned as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in June 2024, his first major decision was reinstating Amaravati, the dream project he launched in 2014 after the state’s bifurcation, as the capital. Amaravati had become a ghost town with several tall unfinished buildings and broken roads as the project stalled during the five-year tenure of YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

As 2027 approaches, the city on the banks of the Krishna River — between Vijayawada and Guntur — appears reborn, with a frenetic pace of construction. Around ₹66,000 crore worth of infrastructure projects are planned in the area, funded through a mix of support from international loans, domestic financial institutions, and the Centre. More than 33,000 acres of land have been acquired through a pooling scheme. As 2027 approaches, the city on the banks of the Krishna River — between Vijayawada and Guntur — appears reborn, with a frenetic pace of construction. Around ₹66,000 crore worth of infrastructure projects are planned in the area, funded through a mix of support from international loans, domestic financial institutions, and the Centre. More than 33,000 acres of land have been acquired through a pooling scheme.

Naidu has directed that work worth around ₹2,000 crore should be executed each month. That sense of urgency stems from the fact that many big industries — from information technology to pharmaceuticals and more — were centred around Hyderabad before bifurcation, and the new Andhra Pradesh state had to build it all from scratch. “Hence, a stable modern capital is a necessity.

The advantage for Naidu is the support from the central government,” says Suresh Kochattil, a political commentator.

With the renewed push for Amaravati, private investments are pouring into the planned sectoral hubs. Last month, 60 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) worth ₹42,947.74 crore in investments were signed for Amaravati

and the nearby region.

And yet, there are concerns that this ambitious project could get stalled again. The YSRCP has proposed setting up a new capital city, Mavigun, if it comes back to power. “YSRCP should understand that investors will not put their trust in a state if there is no political continuity. Youngsters already depend on Hyderabad for jobs, and unless the system is stable, the state's growth

will be affected,” adds Kochattil.

Expanding the metro

Telangana’s proposed industrial hub project about 60 kilometres from central Hyderabad, Bharat Future City, is still in its conceptual stage. However, the city planned by the A Revanth Reddy led Congress government, which took office in 2023,

has attracted investment proposals worth ₹5 trillion so far, including from industry majors such as Amazon Web Services (₹60,000 crore), TCS arm HyperVault (₹70,000 crore), Fortune Hospitality (₹60,000 crore), and data centre and cloud management services company CtrlS (₹10,000 crore), among others.

It will also be the venue for the state’s next global investor summit, which is scheduled to be held on December 7. The new planned city is pitched as a natural extension of Hyderabad, which contributes about 45 per cent of Telangana’s gross state

domestic product (GSDP).

Reddy’s idea is to develop a futuristic city focusing on healthcare, artificial intelligence, education and sports infrastructure, expandingHyderabad.

The proposed city, to be spread over 30,000 acres with a projected population of 1.5 million, is touted as India’s first net-zero greenfield smart city, which the Congress party claims would be crucial for Telangana’s $3 trillion economy dream for 2047. Initial plans peg infrastructure investments of around ₹18,000 crore for roads, water supply, power and other requirements.

Infrastructure facilities for AI, education, life sciences and health will be part of its central business district. Analysts however, say the Bharat Future City project is too ambitious, far away from Hyderabad, and has no existing infrastructure.