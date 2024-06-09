Business Standard
AAP govt seeks SC approval to process DERC pro-tem members' appointment

A committee formed by the Supreme Court has shortlisted the pro-tem members but their appointments were delayed as the Model Code of Conduct was in place

AAP government in Delhi is likely to approach the Supreme Court for its permission to process the file for appointment of pro-tem members to the city's power regulator DERC.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

The AAP government in Delhi is likely to approach the Supreme Court for its permission to process the file for appointment of pro-tem members to the city's power regulator DERC, official sources said on Saturday.
The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) is a three-member body, that includes a chairperson. The posts of two members are lying vacant since last year.
A committee formed by the Supreme Court has shortlisted the pro-tem members but their appointments were delayed as the Model Code of Conduct was in place for the Lok Sabha polls and because of the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in March, they said.
The file for the appointment of pro-tem members is required to be sent by the chief minister for approval of the Delhi Lt Governor.
As Kejriwal is in jail, file is pending, and the Delhi government wants to seek the court's permission so that the power minister forwards it directly for the Lt Governor's approval, the sources said.
The Supreme Court in August last year appointed retired justice Jayant Nath as pro-tem chairperson of the DERC after the AAP government and the Delhi Lt Governor failed to come to a consensus on a candidate for the post.
On the directions of the Supreme Court, a selection committee comprising current pro-tem chairperson Nath, Appellate Tribunal for Electricity chairman retired justice Ramesh Ranganathan, and retired justice Asha Menon was formed in November last year to select the two pro-tem members.

First Published: Jun 09 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

