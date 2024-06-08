Sonia Gandhi re-elected as chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party

Gandhi, 77, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February. (Photo: PTI)

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi was unanimously re-elected as the chairperson of the Congress parliamentary party on Saturday, its leaders said.

At a meeting of party MPs, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge proposed Sonia Gandhi's name as the chairperson of the parliamentary party.

The proposal was seconded by Gaurav Gogoi, K Sudhakaran and Tariq Anwar.

Gandhi, 77, was elected to the Rajya Sabha in February.

Earlier, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) unanimously urged Rahul Gandhi to take on the mantle of the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and he told the party's top brass that he will take a decision on it "very soon".

The Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) meeting begins in the Central Hall of Parliament in the national capital.

Several prominent Congress leaders including UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, party chief Mallikarjun Kharge and general secretary KC Venugopal are present in the meeting.

Several other leaders including Karti Chidambaram, Rajiv Shukla, Randeep Surjewala, Ajay Maken, former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Shashi Tharoor are also present Congress Parliamentary Party meeting.

Meanwhile, the Congress party's newly-elected MP from Amethi, who defeated BJP's Smriti Irani, Kishori Lal Sharma arrived at the Central Hall of Parliament and said that the BJP should fulfil the promises.

"They should fulfil the promises they made," Kishori Lal Sharma said.

