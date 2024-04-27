Business Standard
AAP holds demonstration in East Delhi against CM Kejriwal's arrest

AAP workers holding placards raised the slogan 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' at the demonstration led by Kumar

New Delhi: In this Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 file image Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attends inauguration of a three-lane flyover at Sarai Kale Khan, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

AAP workers held a demonstration at Laxmi Nagar here against the arrest of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, ahead of his wife Sunita Kejriwal's maiden Lok Sabha poll roadshow in East Delhi on Saturday.
The demonstration was organised near a foot-over bridge in the East Delhi area as part of the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) "Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se" campaign.
AAP's East Delhi Lok Sabha poll candidate Kuldeep Kumar, for whom Sunita Kejriwal will be campaigning on Saturday, told PTI Videos that the people of Delhi are ready to give a befitting reply to the "dictatorship that the BJP has shown" and the arrest of Kejriwal.
AAP workers holding placards raised the slogan 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' at the demonstration led by Kumar.
Chief Minister Kejriwal, currently lodged at the Tihar jail, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.
Sunita Kejriwal will be spearheading the AAP's Lok Sabha campaign in the national capital and other states, and her canvassing for the party will begin with the roadshow in support for Kumar in East Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal AAP government Enforcement Directorate Delhi government

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 12:49 PM IST

