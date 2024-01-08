Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

AAP's RS candidates Maliwal, N D Gupta, Sanjay Singh file nominations

The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N D Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta

Rajya Sabha

AAP has renominated ND Gupta and jailed party leader Sanjay Singh for their second terms.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Aam Aadmi Party's candidates for the January 19 Rajya Sabha elections former Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal, N D Gupta and Sanjay Singh filed their nominations here on Monday, officials said.
The six-year term of Sanjay Singh, Sushil Kumar Gupta and N D Gupta ends on January 27. Maliwal's name has been nominated by the party to replace Sushil Gupta.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
AAP has renominated ND Gupta and jailed party leader Sanjay Singh for their second terms.
The officials said Maliwal, ND Gupta and Singh filed their nominations at the Delhi transport commissioner's office in Civil Lines.
The election, if necessary, to fill up the three vacancies will be held on January 19. The last date for filing nominations is January 9 while the scrutiny of nominations will take place on January 10. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is January 12.
Maliwal resigned as the DCW chairperson after AAP fielded her as its Rajya Sabha candidate on Friday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

DCW chief Maliwal meets families of women stripped, paraded in Manipur

DCW sends notice to cops, seeks arrest of official accused of raping minor

DCW chief Maliwal inspects bus stops in Delhi for women's safety

Delhi CM Kejriwal accepts Swati Maliwal's resignation as DCW chief

Centre, Gujarat govt should apologise to Bilkis Bano, demands Owaisi

Bilkis Bano verdict: Opposition slams Gujarat govt, says 'BJP exposed'

Those questioning law and order situation trying to malign Bengal: Mamata

'He should be sacked': Paswan on Bihar minister's remark on Ram temple

Cong slams Guj BJP govt as SC quashes remission order in Bilkis Bano case

Topics : Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon