AAP to 'gherao' Haryana CM's residence on Feb 7 over unemployment issue

Gupta said out of two lakh vacant posts, 71,000 are in the education department, 21,000 in the police department and 10,000 in the transport department

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Feb 05 2024

The Aam Aadmi Party on Monday targeted the BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana over the unemployment issue and said it will 'gherao' Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's residence in Karnal for allegedly "failing" to give jobs to the state youth.
Addressing the media here, AAP's Haryana unit president Sushil Gupta claimed that more than two lakh jobs were lying vacant in various government departments and accused the Khattar government of not filling these posts.
Gupta said out of two lakh vacant posts, 71,000 are in the education department, 21,000 in the police department and 10,000 in the transport department.
"But the government is not filling these posts," he alleged.
Gupta said that because of the lack of employment opportunities in the state, many youths are becoming victims of depression and drugs.
Several youths were resorting to adopting illegal methods in order to migrate to other countries because of not getting jobs, he said.
He slammed the state government over the issues of job paper leaks and alleged corruption.
Gupta claimed that in 2021-22, 3,783 youths committed suicides in the state, saying that unemployment was the biggest reason for them to end their lives.
The AAP leader took on the Khattar government, alleging that it was sending the state youth to Israel for jobs.
"As the government is not able to give jobs, it was sending 10,000 youths to war-torn Israel to work there as labourers and it was very shameful," Gupta said.
He was referring to recent reports of youths in some districts of the state recently queued up for jobs in Israel.
"The AAP stands by the state youth. On February 7, we will 'gherao' the residence of the chief minister in Karnal and it will be a state-wide demonstration," he said.
Replying to a question, Gupta said the AAP will fight all the 90 assembly seats in Haryana on its own.

As far as the Lok Sabha elections are concerned, Gupta said any decision with regard to fighting the elections in an alliance or on its own will be taken by the party leadership.

