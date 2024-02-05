Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Task is to make state corruption free, prosperous: Jharkhand Governor

Earlier, MLAs of the BJP-led opposition raised slogans against the government for the late arrival of chief minister Champai Soren

C P Radhakrishnan

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jharkhand Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Monday said the task is to make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous.
He was addressing a special session of the Jharkhand assembly convened by the Champai Soren government to seek trust vote.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"For past years, the government worked for the development of people. Now, our task is to continue the progress and make Jharkhand corruption-free and prosperous," the governor said.
The ruling party legislators gave a rousing welcome to arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren on his arrival to the House and raised slogans like 'Hemant Soren Jindabad' and 'Hamara Neta Kaisa Ho Hemant Soren Jaisa Ho' for about five minutes.
Earlier, MLAs of the BJP-led opposition raised slogans against the government for the late arrival of chief minister Champai Soren.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Proud to be a tribal, says newly sworn-in Jharkhand CM Champai Soren

Wrong advice landed Hemant Soren in jail, says JMM leader Lobin Hembrom

BMW car, cash seized from Hemant Soren's Delhi home, CM 'missing': Updates

ED to transfer Hemant Soren from jail to its office for questioning

SC dismisses Hemant Soren's plea on arrest, J'khand to get new CM: Updates

Nyay Yatra resumes Jharkhand-leg, Rahul to address public rally in Ranchi

ED moves Jharkhand HC over FIR filed by Hemant Soren under SC/ST Act

Tewari gives adjournment notice in LS to discuss Indo-China border issue

INDIA will easily win vote of confidence in J'khand Assembly: Jairam Ramesh

Injustice to Karnataka in tax devolution, loss of over Rs 45,000 cr: CM

Topics : Hemant Soren Jharkhand Enforcement Directorate BJP BJP MLAs Jharkhand Mukti Morcha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 12:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon