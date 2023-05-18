close

Accepted decision in larger interest of party: Shivakumar on Dy CM's post

DK Shivakumar has been given the post of Karnataka's Deputy CM

IANS New Delhi
Shivakumar

Shivakumar

Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 11:51 AM IST
After suspense over the Karnataka chief minister has ended, state Congress chief D.K. Shivakumar, who has been given the post of Deputy CM, said on Thursday that he accepted the decision in the larger interest of the party.

Speaking to the media at the residence of party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, Shivakumar said, "The party high command has taken a decision."

He also said that he has taken the decision in the larger interest of the party.

After holding back to back meetings for three consecutive days, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge ended the suspense over Karnataka Chief Minister by picking Siddaramaiah for the top post with Shivakumar as his deputy.

Both the leaders were vying for the top post.

Siddaramaiah is scheduled to meet Venugopal before leaving for Bengaluru, where the CLP meeting has been called on Thursday evening to make the announcement.

Congress won 135 out of 224 seats in the May 10 polling, followed by the BJP with 66 and JD(S) 18 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 18 2023 | 11:51 AM IST

