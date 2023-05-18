AAP dissolves all units in Maha barring Mumbai in a bid to revamp party

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced dissolution of all its units in Maharashtra except in Mumbai, and said the exercise is aimed at strengthening and rebuilding the organisation from the grassroot level.

In a release issued late this evening, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party also announced that it would contest all the forthcoming elections in the state.

"The Aam Aadmi Party is a national political party and it will contest all the forthcoming elections in Maharashtra at all levels," it said.

The party organisation will be rebuilt in the same robust manner as was done in other states, where it is playing an active political role, the release said.

Without naming any political party, it also said that rather than indulging in the politics of "pannas khoke" (fifty boxes each containing Rs one crore), it will play politics of welfare.

"We are confident that with the leadership in Maharashtra and Delhi, the AAP will be able to provide the glorious state of Maharashtra with an alternative politics and politics of actual welfare rather than the 'pannas khoke' politics that we have seen so far," the release said.

The Uddhav Thackeray-helmed Shiv Sena (UBT) keeps taunting the Eknath Shinde-led government by calling it as a 'khoke sarkar', a veiled jibe at the Shinde faction for its rebellion and formation of the government by joining hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allegedly after accepting crores of rupees.

The AAP also claimed that several people from across the spectrum have expressed their willingness to join the party.