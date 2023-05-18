As suspense continues over the formation of a new government in Karnataka, a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting has been called by the party's state unit chief D K Shivakumar on Thursday evening. The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief has written to all the legislators, asking them to attend the meeting of newly-elected MLAs, MLCs and MPs at the Indira Gandhi Bhavan on Queen's Road here at 7 PM.
Several meetups were held among Congress top brass on Wednesday to break the deadlock in deciding the next Chief Minister for Karnataka, with both the contenders-- Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar -- presenting their cases.
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan said the police have surrounded his house in the eastern city of Lahore to potentially arrest him again. The news of his possible arrest have again raised concerns of a repeat of the violent clashes between his supporters and security forces last week.